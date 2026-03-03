Seven police officers suspended over negligence in aftermath of US consulate incident in Karachi

Police fire tear gas at protesters as they stage protests in solidarity with Iran, outside the US consulate in Karachi on March 1, 2026. — AFP

Home Minister Lanjar terms US consulate incident unacceptable.

IGP Javed Alam Odho takes action on security lapses and losses.

Special Security Unit directed to take lead in security measures.

KARACHI: Sindh's Inspector General of Police (IGP) Javed Alam Odho has taken action on complaints of security lapses, negligence in duties, mismanagement, and financial and physical losses in connection with the US Consulate incident, The News reported on Tuesday.

Following an investigation into Sunday's incident, after an investigation, Keamari police chief SSP Amjad Shaikh was recommended to be suspended.

The Keamari SDPO, the Docks, SITE-B, KPT and Jackson SHOs, and the Foreign Security Cell in charge were also suspended after being found negligent in performing their duties, with departmental enquiries initiated against them.

With demonstrators breaching the outer security cordon of the US consulate and vandalising the property, at least 10 protesters lost their lives in Karachi during a demonstration outside the US consulate in the aftermath of the martyrdom of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes in the early hours of Sunday, amid an ongoing war that has expanded across the Middle East.

Apart from Karachi, protests were also held at the US Consulate General in Lahore and the US Embassy in Islamabad.

The protests turned violent and resulted in 11 fatalities in Gilgit Baltistan's Skardu and two in Islamabad — bringing the total deaths across the country to 23.

Security personnel stand guard outside the US consulate in Karachi on March 1, 2026 during a clash with protesters as they attempt to storm the premises after the martyrdom of Iran´s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei amid US-Israel strikes. — AFP

In Karachi, authorities blocked all roads leading to the consulate, while a traffic police post under the Sultanabad bridge was set on fire. Police resorted to shelling near the Central Police Office on II Chundrigar Road to disperse a rally, while another protest was held at the Native Jetty Bridge near the Customs House.

A high-level committee has been formed to conduct a transparent investigation into the incident. The six-member committee headed by the Counter Terrorism Department chief has been directed to submit a detailed report within seven days.

A day after a troubling security lapse shook the city, the atmosphere at the Central Police Office on Monday evening was tense as a high-level meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar. Senior police officials, including the Sindh inspector general of police, gathered to review what went wrong and chart a clear path forward.

Officials said IGP Odho gave a briefing on the previous day’s incident, outlining the sequence of events and identifying gaps in response and coordination. The home minister made his position clear. He described the lapse as serious and unacceptable, emphasising that accountability would not be delayed.

A police officer walks next to a checkpost set ablaze in a protest outside the S Consulate General, following news of US and Israeli strikes on Iran that martyred supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Karachi on March 1, 2026. — Reuters

He reminded the participants that both he and the chief minister had already ordered the removal of certain officers from their posts in light of the incident.

If further inquiry reveals additional incompetence, he said, more removals would follow. He directed the Counter Terrorism Department to conduct a thorough review and submit findings without delay.

Reiterating that the Sindh police are a professional force, the home minister stressed that it must function as one at all times.

Standard operating procedures relevant to the current security environment are to be implemented strictly, without exception. He warned that field officers would be held directly responsible for any future accident or incident resulting from negligence.

Protesters engage in a clash with security forces outside the U.S. Consulate General, following news of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran that martyred Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Karachi on March 1, 2026. — Reuters

While he expressed disappointment over the lapse, he also acknowledged acts of courage. He congratulated DIG West Irfan Baloch for his bravery during the difficult situation, praising officers who stood firm under pressure.

Operational directives followed wherein the Special Security Unit was instructed to take the lead in enhanced security measures. Rapid Response Force personnel are to remain fully mobilised, with deployments carried out strictly in line with approved SOPs. The K-9 unit is to be activated immediately, and recommendations regarding additional resources are to be submitted at the earliest.

Security at sensitive and important installations across Karachi will be tightened further. The SSPs are now expected to be visibly present in operational and traffic management areas. The home minister concluded with a clear warning; failure to comply will result in strict disciplinary action.