Holi festival: Sindh govt announces two-day holiday for Hindu community

PPP-led govt will continue to promote equal citizenship, inclusion and interfaith harmony, says spokesperson

March 02, 2026

People enjoying the festival of colours. — AFP/File
The Sindh government announced on Monday that March 3 and 4 will be observed as official holidays for the Hindu community on account of Holi.

The provincial government's spokesperson, Sukhdev Hemnani, extended Holi greetings to the Hindu community, reaffirming the commitment to religious freedom and minority rights.

He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party-led government will continue to promote equal citizenship, inclusion and interfaith harmony across the province.

The provincial authorities also issued directives to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to ensure foolproof security arrangements at all Hindu worship places and communal spaces.

A week ago, Sindh Universities and Boards Minister Ismail Rahu directed all education boards not to hold examinations during Holi and Easter festivals.

He instructed boards not to schedule exams from April 2 to 6, saying postponed or rescheduled papers will resume from April 7.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on an application from the principal of St Patrick High School Karachi.

Boards have been told to revise issued timetables immediately, submit compliance reports, and ensure respect for minority religious observances.

