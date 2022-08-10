Terrorism has potential to destabilise region, needs well coordinated response: COAS Gen Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa speaks during an event in this undated photo. — AFP/File

COAS meets Commander Iraqi Navy Lt Gen Ahmed Jasim Maarij Abdullah Al Zayid.

Officials discuss matters of mutual interest, regional security issues and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration.

Army chief acknowledges sacrifices rendered by Iraqi nation in fighting terrorism.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa termed terrorism a "global threat" that has the "potential" to destabilise the region and called for a "well-coordinated response" to counter it.



As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS passed the remark in a meeting with Commander Iraqi Navy Lieutenant General Ahmed Jasim Maarij Abdullah Al Zayid.

The military's media wing said that the officials discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security issues, and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration.

The army chief assured the visiting official that Pakistan values its ties with Iraq and acknowledged sacrifices rendered by the Iraqi nation in fighting terrorism.



On the other hand, Lieutenant General Al Zayid acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistani armed forces and also offered condolence on the loss of precious lives during a helicopter crash in Balochistan.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and also pledged to enhance military cooperation between the two forces.