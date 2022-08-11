 
Thursday Aug 11 2022
Camilla Parker-Bowles 'changed her whole life' for Prince Charles: 'Had nothing'

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Camilla Parker-Bowles reportedly made a lot of changes to her life in order to marry Prince Charles, and experts have just lifted the veil off of them.

This insight has been brought to light by royal author and biographer Angela Levin, in her interview with the Daily Star.

There, she was quoted saying, “I think she has at the age of 57, when she married Prince Charles, it's absolutely astonishing that she could change her life so completely.”

“She didn't have a career before. She wasn't interested. She just liked to read, go to parties, and have fun. And she wasn't brought up to think in any other way.”

“But she has changed enormously for the better. And the more she's done in the world of charities, the more she wants to do.”

This comes shortly after Ms Levin lauded the Duchess for having “done a lot for to try to stop domestic violence. She's not ashamed of any of these charities that she takes up, which a lot of her charities, a lot of royals would never have done.”

