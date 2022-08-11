 
sports
Thursday Aug 11 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Lahore hockey stadium's astroturf scrapped off for PTI rally

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

  • PHF has nothing to do with stadium which comes under control of Punjab Sports Board, official says. 
  • Punjab sports minister says tender for new turf will be given soon.
  • PTI shifts rally to Lahore fearing chaos in federal capital.

The astroturf at Lahore's National Hockey Stadium has been removed to make space for a public gathering on August 13 named 'Haqeeqi Azadi jalsa' and announced by PTI Chairperson Imran Khan.

Labourers could be seen pulling off the astroturf — considered one of the very few well-maintained turfs for hockey players in the country — amid other preparations for the rally.

PTI received strong and massive reproval as the move added to the party's measures that rendered thousands of sportspersons jobless during its tenure in the Centre with the closure of departmental sports. The removal of turf would further harm the already deprived national game and Pakistani hockey players.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF)’s acting secretary Haider Hussain said that the ground is under the control of Punjab Sports Board (PSB), Geo Super reported.

He said that the PHF has nothing to do with the ground which comes under the control of PSB and the Federation has to seek permission to hold sports activities there.

The PTI planned to hold its jalsa at Parade Ground Islamabad on August 13 but fearing chaos in the federal capital, it was shifted to Lahore. Instead of holding it at Minar-i-Pakistan or some other venue of the provincial metropolis, the party chose a sports venue, the National Hockey Stadium, where the turf was being removed under directions from the Chief Minister Pervez Elahi-led government.

Meanwhile, Punjab Sports Minister Taimur Masood said that the astroturf removed from Lahore's stadium will be installed at the hockey stadium of Sargodha and a tender for the new turf for the National Hockey Stadium will be given soon.

More From Sports:

Norwegian mountaineer inches close to becoming quickest to climb all 14 peaks

Norwegian mountaineer inches close to becoming quickest to climb all 14 peaks
'Gifted' Babar Azam can dethrone Joe Root to become top Test batter: Mahela Jayawardena

'Gifted' Babar Azam can dethrone Joe Root to become top Test batter: Mahela Jayawardena

Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan clash is a pressure match, says Babar Azam

Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan clash is a pressure match, says Babar Azam
Will Pakistan change squad ahead of Asia Cup 2022?

Will Pakistan change squad ahead of Asia Cup 2022?
Man City’s Mendy goes on trial for rape, sexual assault

Man City’s Mendy goes on trial for rape, sexual assault
Qatar World Cup to start a day early on November 20: sources

Qatar World Cup to start a day early on November 20: sources
Sprinter Shajar Abbas creates new national record in 200m

Sprinter Shajar Abbas creates new national record in 200m
Lahore Qalandars finalise squad for Namibia's T20 tournament

Lahore Qalandars finalise squad for Namibia's T20 tournament
Pakistani officials remain uninformed about sprinter Mueed Baloch's disqualification from Islamic Games 2022

Pakistani officials remain uninformed about sprinter Mueed Baloch's disqualification from Islamic Games 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022: Committee formed to probe missing boxers' case

Commonwealth Games 2022: Committee formed to probe missing boxers' case
Babar Azam retains top spot in latest ICC T20 rankings

Babar Azam retains top spot in latest ICC T20 rankings
Trent Boult released from NZ contract to spend more time at home

Trent Boult released from NZ contract to spend more time at home

Latest

view all