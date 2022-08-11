Chinese national safely rescued from Arabian Sea near Karachi

Chinese national, Zuo Xiang Wei, (left) being provided medical assistance by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency in Karachi, on August 10, 2022. — PMSA

The man fell off a Chinese merchant vessel.

Local fishermen sighted him near Phitti Creek.

PMSA says medial assistance provided to man.

KARACHI: A Chinese national was safely recovered by local fishermen in coordination with Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Wednesday.

The PMSA, in a statement Thursday, said its Sadaqat base received a distress call from local fishermen a day earlier, where they told the agency that they had sighted a man.

Chinese national, Zuo Xiang Wei, (right) speaks to an official of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency in Karachi, on August 10, 2022. — PMSA

The Chinese seafarer was later identified as Zuo Xiang Wei, who was sighted by local fishermen whilst he was drowning near the Phitti Creek.

Initially, first aid was given to the rescued Chinese seafarer at the PMSA base at Ibrahim Hydri and he was later transferred to PMSA's HQ for a detailed medical checkup.

Chinese national, Zuo Xiang Wei, (centre) poses along with officials of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency in Karachi, on August 10, 2022. — PMSA

The agency said it confirmed that the individual fell from a merchant vessel namely "Xin Shang Hai (IMO 9307231)" of Cosco Shipping on Auust10 near Karachi harbour.