Norwegian mountaineer inches close to becoming quickest to climb all 14 peaks

Norwegian mountaineer Kristin Harila holds her country's flag while posing on top of a mountain in this undated photo. — Provided

KARACHI: Norwegian mountaineer Kristin Harila got one more step closer to her record of being the quickest to complete all 14 peaks of over 8,000m in the world by scaling 8,080m world’s 11th tallest mountain Gasherbrum-1 on Thursday.

According to her summit organisers, Harila — along with Dawa Sherpa and Pasdawa Sherpa — reached on top of Gasherbrum-1 at around 7:15 Pakistan Time on Thursday morning.

“They were the first three to reach the summit of G-1 in the season of 2022,” 8K summits said in a statement.

The 36-year-old is aiming to become the quickest to climb all 14 peaks of over 8,000m in the world — a record currently held by Nepal’s Nirpal Purja who completed the feat in six months and six days.



Since launching her record-making journey in April 2022, Harlia — in less than four months — has summited 11 peaks of over 8000m and is now left with Manaslu, Cho-Oyu and Shisha Pangma.

“In 105 days, she has summited 11 of the world’s highest mountains. Only three peaks left in her attempt to summit all 14 peaks over 8,000 metres in one season,” the team said in a statement.

She will now return to Norway before heading to Nepal and Tibet in the last phase.