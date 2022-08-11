 
entertainment
By
Web Desk

‘Fame grabbing’ Meghan Markle ‘making’ Prince Harry ‘live a lie’

File Footage

Royal experts believe Prince Harry has been living a lie with his wife Meghan Markle, in the US.

A Us Weekly inside source made this claim during their interview with the outlet.

The source began by accusing Meghan of being “utterly power and fame hungry”.

While Prince Harry seems to have “wanted to start over and live a quieter life in Montecito away from the cameras.”

“Meghan is all about fame and money. This isn't what he signed up for – it's as if he's living a lie.”

This claim comes shortly after Prince Harry received backlash over his UN speech and a separate insider also broke the silence and explained that Prince Harry is currently “begging Meghan Markle to return to England but she won't budge.”

