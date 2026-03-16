Jeff Brazier reflects on Jade Goody's memory in emotional Mother's Day tribute

Jeff Brazier has shared a touching post on Mother's Day which also marks the anniversary of the loss of Jade Goody

Jeff Brazier has shared a heartfelt post on Mother's Day, which also marks the anniversary of the loss of Jade Goody.

The TV host, 46, shares Bobby, 22, and Freddie, 21, with late Big Brother star Jade Goody.

In his post, the father said that the ‘day was about sitting in the discomfort of what we’ve lost, while also preparing excitedly for what we’re about to gain’.

In the post, Jeff was sitting at a dining table with Bobby sitting alongside him and Freddy, who is to become a father later this year, with his arms around the pair of them.

Alongside the snap, Jeff penned: 'Hope everyone’s day went well?

'Sitting on the verge of welcoming a beautiful, cherished new life into our family, today was about sitting in the discomfort of what we’ve lost, while also preparing excitedly for what we’re about to gain.

'Turns out there is room for all things — the emotions, the sentiments, the grief and the gratitude.

'Life doesn’t ask us to choose one feeling or the other. It simply asks us to hold them both. And somehow… the heart makes space.

'A coincidence that our little one should arrive around this time of year?'

It comes after Freddy Brazier shared a heartfelt Mother's Day message, revealing that he has been confiding in his late mum Jade Goody at her gravestone ahead of the birth of his first child.

Freddy is currently expecting his first child with his pregnant ex Holly Swinburn - and he revealed he has been visiting his mum's grave to tell her about becoming a dad.