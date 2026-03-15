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Josh Gad says his mom is 'fighting for her life' as he asks for prayers

The 'Frozen' star received support from Jennifer Aniston, Kerry Washington, John Stamos, and fans and friends

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 15, 2026

Josh Gad has not revealed the details of his mother Susans serious medical emergency
Josh Gad has not revealed the details of his mother Susan's 'serious medical emergency'

Josh Gad is asking fans to keep his mother in their prayers.

The Frozen star took to Instagram on March 14 to reveal that his mom, Susan Gad, is currently fighting for her life, though he did not share details about her condition.

“This is my mom. She gave me life. Right now she and us are fighting for hers,” Gad, 45, wrote. “This is Susan Gad. My hero. My rock. My world. If you can, please send her all your good thoughts and prayers. She really needs them (and deserves them.)”

In a follow-up post, Gad shared another photo after his family had strong opinions about the first one he posted.

“Soooo… my brothers and all of our close family and friends absolutely HATED the pic I posted of Mom, so here’s a much better one. Lol. Meanwhile, keep sending those prayers. She feels them. Trust me. Love you mom,” he wrote.

Fans, friends and fellow celebrities quickly filled the comments with messages of support, including John Stamos, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Kerry Washington and Zachary Levi. Jennifer Aniston also showed her support by liking the post.

Fans, friends and fellow celebrities quickly filled the comments with messages of support, including John Stamos, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Kerry Washington and Zachary Levi. Jennifer Aniston also showed her support by liking the post.

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