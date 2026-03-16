Chris Evans, wife Alba Baptista channel parenthood at Oscars 2026

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista made one of their most high-profile public appearances since becoming parents, stepping out together at the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, and looking every bit the picture of new parenthood done well.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Alma Grace, on 24 October 2025, and Sunday marked their first Oscars appearance together.

Neither appeared even remotely sleep-deprived.

Evans, 44, wore a sharp black tuxedo with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and cool sunglasses, while Baptista, 28, turned heads in an off-the-shoulder, figure-hugging champagne gown that shimmered under the lights.

She kept her look sleek and polished, adding a statement necklace, stud earrings and clean makeup to complete the ensemble.

The pair posed for photos together and were, by all accounts, every bit as head-over-heels in love with each other as ever.

Evans also had duties on the night, taking to the stage to present the award for best screenplay during the ceremony.

Little Alma was born in Massachusetts, where the couple are based, and her arrival was never formally announced, Evans and Baptista have kept their personal life largely private since tying the knot in an intimate home wedding in September 2023, followed by a second ceremony in Portugal.

Fans had suspected a pregnancy was on the way after Baptista's father, Luiz, responded to a Father's Day post on Instagram with a pointed message to Evans: "Many thanks dear Chris. Your turn is coming!"

It was, as it turned out, already very much coming.

The arrival of Alma Grace was later confirmed, and sources described Evans as fully smitten.

It's a chapter Evans had spoken openly about looking forward to.