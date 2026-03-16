Katie Price pens emotional Mother's Day tribute to terminally ill mum

The mother-of-five married businessman Lee Andrews at the One&Only Royal Mirage hotel in Dubai in January

Katie Price has penned a beautiful Mothers Day message for her terminally ill mum after previously leaving her 'upset' following a whirlwind romance and wedding.

Currently in hospital, the former glamour model’s mum was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis [IPF], a terminal lung disease, back in 2017.

Joining a number of celebrities marking Mother's Day on Sunday, Katie hared a clip of herself with mum Amy to her Instagram Stories.

She wrote: 'Mum I adore you

'You mean so much to me i’d be LOST without you.'

There’s no words to describe how much I love you. Keep strong, keep fighting HAPPY MOTHERS DAY,' signed off Katie.

Katie Price's official Instagram account

The mother-of-five married businessman Lee Andrews at the One&Only Royal Mirage hotel in Dubai in January, before holding a second, legal ceremony in February - much to the shock and concern of fans and her family.

The couple exchanged vows in the hotel's lush gardens, just two days after announcing their engagement, which had taken place at another luxurious Dubai hotel, the Burj Al Arab.

Returning to the podcast last week with a new episode, Katie detailed how her mum is currently in hospital – and said they’re back on talking terms.

Detailing the visit, Katie said: “'I gave her a big hug. I went to mum and she cried like that.'

Appearing to suggest why her mum was so upset, Sophie interjected: 'You’ve traumatized us all again.;

This marks Katie’s fourth marriage.

Later, Katie dismissed her family's worries, insisting that she was not a kid and that 'my life isn't normal', so they had to 'let me be me'.