‘The Fifth Wheel' Fortune Feimster gushes over working with Kim Kardashian

Fortune Feimster had a very good time making her upcoming Netflix film with Kim Kardashian, and she was more than happy to share the details on the Oscars 2026 red carpet.

The comedian and actress, 45, stopped to chat with E! News on 15 March, opening up about filming The Fifth Wheel alongside Kardashian, Brenda Song and Nikki Glaser.

By all accounts, it sounds like quite the experience.

"We had the best time," Feimster said. "We filmed in Vegas the last week, so to walk down the Las Vegas Strip with Kim Kardashian was quite a treat, everyone's yelling. I mean she's so popular, just swarms of people."

Beyond the spectacle of navigating Las Vegas with one of the most recognised women on the planet, Feimster also came away with some unexpected perks.

Kardashian, she explained, had a habit of leaving beauty products in the trailers for her co-stars.

"I would walk into the trailer and she'd be like, 'I put some beauty wand that I found for all you guys,'" Feimster recalled.

Her response? "Great! You're gonna also have to teach me how to work this."

She also painted a picture of Kardashian as a generous and energising presence on set, literally.

"She would always give us her energy drink, if we were tired. So we'd have a stack of her drinks in our trailer." Feimster summed her up simply as "very generous."

Feimster arrived at the ceremony in a Giorgio Armani tuxedo, and had her own reason to celebrate on the night, she voices Nibbles Maplestick the beaver in Oscar-nominated Zootopia 2.

The Fifth Wheel, meanwhile, is yet to arrive on Netflix, but if Feimster's enthusiasm is anything to go by, the wait should be worth it.