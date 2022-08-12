 
sports
Friday Aug 12 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Islamic Solidarity Games: Arshad Nadeem to be in action today

By
Faizan Lakhani

Friday Aug 12, 2022

Arshad Nadeem captured the moment before his throw in the Javelin-throwing competition in the Commonwealth Games. Photo: Twitter
Arshad Nadeem captured the moment before his throw in the Javelin-throwing competition in the Commonwealth Games. Photo: Twitter

KONYA: Pakistan's star athlete Arshad Nadeem will be in action at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games on Friday.

Arshad Nadeem hopes to bag a medal for Pakistan in the games being currently held in the Turkish city of Konya.

The Javelin Throw competition is scheduled at 7:25 pm today.

Arshad Nadeem has recently won a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games. Türkiye is hosting the 5th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya.

The Games that started on August 9 will continue till August 18, according to the TRT World website. At least 4,000 athletes from 56 Muslim countries are competing in 24 different games while vying for a total of 355 medals.

Before Türkiye, the Games had been staged in Saudi Arabia (2005), Iran (2010), Indonesia (2013) and Azerbaijan (2017). The Tehran edition, however, had to be called off following a dispute between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

