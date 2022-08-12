Harry, Meghan got phone call from Kensington Palace, ‘wasn’t good news’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly left worried by a phone call from the Sussex’s aides at Kensington Palace.

The couple, who stepped down from the role as ‘senior’ members of the royal family in 2020, moved to Los Angeles, California.

The Sussexes were said to be happy to have relocated to the United States until they received shocking news, claimed Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in their biography, Finding Freedom.

“One night late in October in Toronto, Harry was happy, and so was Meghan,” reads a part of the book, via The Times.

“Until they received a call from one of Harry’s aides at Kensington Palace. It wasn’t good news.

“A tabloid was going to run with the story of their relationship. Their main worry was that her place would be besieged by photographers within 24 hours,” the book claimed.03:22

“They had little time to think because there was only a couple of paparazzi in Toronto but it wouldn’t be long before photographers flew in from New York and LA, all hoping to get that first picture of the happy couple.”

Since the happening, the Duke of Sussex is said to have been struggling to keep his privacy.