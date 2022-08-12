 
pakistan
Friday Aug 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Gen Bajwa's address at UK Royal Military Academy 'honour' for Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 12, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — PID/Facebook screengrab
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — PID/Facebook screengrab

  • Army chief attends passing-out parade at a UK military academy.
  • COAS' participation recognition of Pakistan-UK strategic partnership, PM says.
  • PM says his address was not only an honour for army, but Pakistan as well.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Friday that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa's address at the UK's Royal Military Academy was an "honour for Pakistan.

"COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa's address at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst UK as a chief guest is not just a matter of honour for the armed forces but also for Pakistan," the prime minister said in a tweet.

The prime minister noted that the army chief's participation was a recognition of the Pakistan-UK strategic partnership and the success of the Pakistani armed forces in the war on terror.

The army chief attended the passing out parade at the Royal Military Academy as the first Pakistani chief guest — where he spoke about wide-ranging issues.

It should be noted that COAS has become the first Pakistani ever to be the representative of the Queen during the sovereign’s parade at the Military Academy Sandhurst.

Related items

Apart from UK cadets, 41 international cadets from 26 various countries including two cadets from Pakistan military academy — Cadet Muhammad Abdullah Babar and Cadet Mujtaba — passed.

This was the 198th sovereign’s parade where General Bajwa became the first Pakistani to be the sovereign’s representative.

General Bajwa was accompanied at the parade by Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Iftikhar Babar and Pakistani High Commission's military attache Col Rana Asif Khan.

The sovereign’s parade marks the culmination of 44 weeks of training on the commissioning course, which must be passed by all officers commissioning into the regular army. The course is split into three terms of 14 weeks, with a further two weeks of adventurous training.

The course covers activities such as military theory, academic study, behavioural sciences, physical training and field exercises where military skills and leadership are developed and tested under arduous conditions over multi-day periods in defence training areas across England, Wales and with partnering American Forces in Grafenwöhr, Germany.

More From Pakistan:

Flash floods sweep away bridge near Karakoram Highway

Flash floods sweep away bridge near Karakoram Highway
LHC directs PTI to compensate in case of any damage to hockey ground

LHC directs PTI to compensate in case of any damage to hockey ground
President Arif Alvi urges not to make Pakistan Army 'controversial'

President Arif Alvi urges not to make Pakistan Army 'controversial'
Decision to not arrest ex-BJP spokesperson shows India's hatred towards Islam: Bilawal

Decision to not arrest ex-BJP spokesperson shows India's hatred towards Islam: Bilawal
Applications open for Chevening South Asia journalism fellowship

Applications open for Chevening South Asia journalism fellowship
PM to unveil re-recorded national anthem on August 14: Marriyum

PM to unveil re-recorded national anthem on August 14: Marriyum
PTI's US wing hires lobbying firm in bid to build 'good relations'

PTI's US wing hires lobbying firm in bid to build 'good relations'
Armed forces exist today to ensure wars do not take place: COAS Gen Bajwa

Armed forces exist today to ensure wars do not take place: COAS Gen Bajwa
Heavy showers in Karachi on August 13 and 14: PMD

Heavy showers in Karachi on August 13 and 14: PMD
Mashal Mullick asks for diplomatic passport to meet husband Yasin Malik

Mashal Mullick asks for diplomatic passport to meet husband Yasin Malik
Pakistan reports highest COVID-19 deaths in over 5 months

Pakistan reports highest COVID-19 deaths in over 5 months
In pictures: Pakistani, Indian siblings reunite 75 years after partition

In pictures: Pakistani, Indian siblings reunite 75 years after partition

Latest

view all