'Karachi needs to be cleaned of street criminals,' CM Murad directs police

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a meeting on law and order in the province. — CM Office

“Karachi needs to be cleaned of street criminals,” says CM Murad.

IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon speaks about special measures taken by police to prevent street crime.

IGP Memon informs CM recovery of stolen items has also been improving.

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday — while presiding over a meeting on law and order in the province, particularly Karachi — directed the police to clear the port city of street criminals.

“Karachi needs to be cleaned of street criminals,” said the chief minister in the meeting.



IGP briefed CM about the special measures taken to curb street crime. “Police patrolling and an intelligence-based operation are underway,” the IGP said, informing the CM about a reduction in incidents of mobile snatching.

The IGP shared that 26 incidents of mobile snatching were recorded in June, while 86 were recorded in July. Police logged a total of 4,195 motorcycle snatching incidents in June, while in July 3,849 bikes were snatched.

IGP Memon informed the CM that recovery of stolen items has also been improving.

In the meeting, CM Sindh appreciated police personnel who arrested street criminals who recently looted citizens at Teen Talwar.

CM Sindh also questioned police about the status of three men abducted in Kashmore, responding to which IG Sindh said that three men were injured while one was abducted. He informed CM Shah that the kidnappers of the abducted man have been identified.

“The boy will soon be recovered and the kidnappers will be arrested,” he shared.

The CM ordered representatives of police to prevent kidnapping incidents and restrain dacoits in the province. He also directed them to take action against illegal encroachments and land-grabbers.

CM Sindh also shared the provincial government’s plans to repair streets damaged due to heavy rainfall.

“We will start work to repair the streets and sewerage system once rains end,” he said while instructing to improve traffic management during the repair of roads.

Secretary Interior Dr Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo, Additional IG Karachi Javed Odho, and CM’s principal secretary Fayyaz Jatoi were also present during the meeting.