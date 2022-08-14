 
WATCH: Elon Musk's Chinese doppelganger leaves netizens awestruck

Screengrab from viral video (Left) and a Reuters image of Elon Musk.
Netizens were left awestruck after watching the video of a Chinese man due to his uncanny resemblance to billionaire Elon Musk, NDTV reported.

The internet referred to Chinese man as Tesla CEO's "doppelganger". He was identified as Yilong Ma.

The video is old, but is making the rounds on the internet now, possibly due to the recent controversies surrounding Musk, bringing him into the spotlight.

The video, posted originally by Udubria Isaac on Instagram on June 1, has garnered over 16 million views and one million likes.

Captioned "Chinese Elon Musk", the video opens with Musk's lookalike getting out of a Tesla car and saying "Hi everyone, I'm Elon Musk." He didn't have anything else to say after that, and him running out of words made the video hilarious.

Yilong had added a text in the video which said:

"Elon Musk: China could never copy Tesla!

China: [refers to what is seen in the video]"

A user wrote in the comments section:

"Lmao after he said Elon musk, he doesn't know what else to say. This version supposed to come from Mars not China."

