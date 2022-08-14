 
pakistan
Sunday Aug 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Dir blast: ISPR

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 14, 2022

Pakistan Army personnel seen patrolling in an area on a van. — AFP/File
Pakistan Army personnel seen patrolling in an area on a van. — AFP/File

  • ISPR says explosion occurred in the Barawal area of Dir.
  • Says martyred soldiers belonged to Azad Kashmir.
  • Says "sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished."

Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in a blast in Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

In a brief statement, the military's media wing said that the explosion occurred in the Barawal area of Dir.

Related items

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sajid Ali and Adnan Mumtaz, both of whom belonged to Azad Kashmir.

“[The] Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished,” ISPR stated.

News of the martyrdom of the two soldiers comes after the military had on Saturday strongly responded to reports claiming that a large number of militants belonging to the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were present in Swat.

In a statement, the ISPR had said that during the last few days, a misperception about the presence of a large number of TTP’s armed members in Swat Valley has been created on social media.

"After confirmation on [the] ground, these reports have been found as grossly exaggerated and misleading," the military's media wing said.

The ISPR, however, noted that the presence of a small number of armed men has been observed on a few mountain tops between Swat and Dir, but that it is located far away from the population.

These individuals, the ISPR said, had apparently sneaked in from Afghanistan to resettle in their native areas.

More From Pakistan:

Four killed as rains lash Karachi

Four killed as rains lash Karachi
Pakistan celebrates diamond jubilee of independence with zeal, fervour

Pakistan celebrates diamond jubilee of independence with zeal, fervour
First in Pakistan: Imran Khan files nomination papers for nine NA constituencies

First in Pakistan: Imran Khan files nomination papers for nine NA constituencies

Google marks Pakistan's Independence Day with Frere Hall doodle

Google marks Pakistan's Independence Day with Frere Hall doodle
'Grossly exaggerated, misleading,' ISPR says on reported presence of TTP militants in Swat

'Grossly exaggerated, misleading,' ISPR says on reported presence of TTP militants in Swat
No independence without economic self-reliance, PM Shahbaz tells nation

No independence without economic self-reliance, PM Shahbaz tells nation
13 dead as truck falls over bus in Rahim Yar Khan

13 dead as truck falls over bus in Rahim Yar Khan
Three killed in North Waziristan blast

Three killed in North Waziristan blast
After PPP, JUI-F withdraws candidate in favour of MQM for Karachi's NA-245 by-poll

After PPP, JUI-F withdraws candidate in favour of MQM for Karachi's NA-245 by-poll
Imran Khan's nomination papers filed for three Karachi constituencies

Imran Khan's nomination papers filed for three Karachi constituencies
Fawad Chaudhry warns govt against raiding Bani Gala

Fawad Chaudhry warns govt against raiding Bani Gala
Imran Khan to hold rallies across country as 'fight for real freedom enters final stage'

Imran Khan to hold rallies across country as 'fight for real freedom enters final stage'

Latest

view all