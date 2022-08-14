 
Princess Diana bodyguard insists 'she would be alive' if he was on duty

Princess Diana would be alive, had her favourite bodyguard accompanied her on the day.

Lee Sansum believes he could save the Princess of Wales if he was on duty on the August 31, 1997 car crash alongside Dodi Fayed.

Lee, now 60, said: “It could have been me in that car.

"We drew straws to see who would be accompanying Trevor that weekend. I pulled a match and it was a long one.

“When I learned they were not wearing seatbelts in the crash I understood why they didn’t survive. That shouldn’t have happened.

"It was standard practice for the family to wear seatbelts. It was an order sent down from the boss, Dodi’s dad Mohamed Fayed. Dodi, in particular, hated wearing seatbelts and I always insisted on it.”

Lee has famously worked for celebrities including Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman and Sylvester Stallone.

