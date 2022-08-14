Bismah Khan, Jehanara Nabi qualify for final of women’s 100m freestyle swimming in Islamic Solidarity Games

Pakistani swimmers Bismah Khan and Jehanara Nabi. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Bismah Khan and Jehanara Nabi have qualified for the final of the women’s 100m freestyle swimming contest at the Islamic Solidarity Games.

Both the Pakistani swimmers finished among the top eight in the semi-final heat held on Sunday evening.

Twenty-year-old Jehanara clocked 1:02.11 to finish seventh while 17-year-old Bismah finished eighth within the timing of 1:02.59 to qualify for the final.



Earlier, in the preliminary heat, Jehanara had finished her 100m within 1:02.47, while Bismah had clocked 1:03.19.



The finals will be played on Monday night at 8:03pm Pakistan time.



Both Bismah and Jehanara were part of Pakistan’s squad that won the Women’s 4x200m freestyle bronze medal in the Fourth Islamic Games held in Baku in 2017.



However, this is not the first time at the games that Pakistani swimmers have reached the final. Fatima Adnan Lotia had qualified for the final of women’s 100m backstrokes but finished last with timings of 1:19.08.