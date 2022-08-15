Shadab vs Hassan Ali: Who does Fawad Alam think will win in kabaddi?

Pakistani Test cricketer Fawad Alam and tennis champion Aisam-ul-Haq recently appeared on Geo News comedy show 'Hasna Mana Hai' where the two engaged in interesting conversation with the host.



During a segment of the show, the host, Tabish Hashmi, asked Fawad who he thinks will win if there is a kabaddi match between Pakistani cricketers Shadab Khan and Hassan Ali.

The Test cricketer responded with the name of the latter, saying that "Hassu will win effortlessly."

Fawad was asked how he felt as a cricketer in earning full salary for not doing anything, "You [Fawad] were a part of the squad in Pindi Test and it happened for the first time in 28 years that a player was in the team but he didn't play a single shot or chase the ball a single time but he was paid in full," Tabish said sarcastically.

Fawad back snapped back at the host, asking how he [Tabish] would feel if anything similar happened to him.

At this, Tabish said "it would be great fun." Fawad shook hands with Tabish as a gesture to express that he thinks so to.