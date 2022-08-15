 
pakistan
Monday Aug 15 2022
By
Web Desk

PTI fully supports Shahbaz Gill, affirms Fawad Chaudhry

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 15, 2022

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry speaks during a press conference in Islamabad, on August 15, 2022. — YouTube/HumNewsLive
PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry speaks during a press conference in Islamabad, on August 15, 2022. — YouTube/HumNewsLive

  • PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry affirms support for Shahbaz Gill.
  • Fawad says government wants remand as it wants to "torture" Gill.
  • Gill arrested as he is "weak" and an "overseas Pakistani", he adds.

ISLAMABAD: PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry affirmed Monday that the entire party fully supports Shabaz Gill, who is currently behind bars in a sedition case.

In a conversation with journalists, Chaudhry said: "Whatever Shahbaz Gill has stated [on a television channel] is out in the public, and the PTI stands behind him."

Gill was arrested last Tuesday afternoon from Banigala Chowk in the capital a day after making controversial remarks on a private TV channel. He was subsequently booked on charges of sedition and inciting members of state institutions against the Pakistan Army.

A treason case was registered against him at the Kohsar Police Station under several sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, including 124-A (sedition), 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot if rioting be committed; if not committed), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), among others.

Fawad, who is a former information minister, said that Gill was arrested as he is "weak" and an "overseas Pakistani". He added that the government has previously "tortured" him and wants to "torture" Gill again.

As the police continue searching for the mobile phone through which Gill reportedly spoke to the private TV channel, Fawad said that the PTI leader did not use his phone due to the closure of signals on account of Muharram 10.

"He used his landline to call the [private TV channel]," Fawad said, demanding that the case be wrapped up at the earliest as the PTI would not allow Gill to be "tortured" further.

The ex-information minister added that the government only wants a remand of Gill as it wants to "torture" him. "The case against Gill is weak, and that is why the public prosecutor is not presenting his arguments."

