 
pakistan
Monday Aug 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Plane from India lands at Karachi airport

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 15, 2022

An aerial view of the aeroplane hub at the airport in Karachi, Pakistan February 3, 2017. — Reuters
An aerial view of the aeroplane hub at the airport in Karachi, Pakistan February 3, 2017. — Reuters
  • Special flight carrying a dozen passengers lands at Karachi airport.
  • The special flight landed at the Karachi airport at 12:10pm.
  • The plane had flown in from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

KARACHI: An aeroplane from India landed at the Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) in Karachi, with a dozen passengers on board, sources told Geo News.

The sources said that the special flight departed from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, India, and landed at the Karachi airport at 12:10pm.

A spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed the development and said the international charter flight had just flown in from India and it had no connection whatsoever with the country other than that.

Related items

Shortly after landing in Karachi, the special flight took off with the 12 passengers on board. It is not yet clear why the plane had landed at the Karachi airport.

The latest incident comes after two planes from India landed in Karachi last month — on July 5 and July 12 — due to technical issues.

More From Pakistan:

Man in KP booked for filming women on park's ride

Man in KP booked for filming women on park's ride
PML-N says Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in September

PML-N says Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in September
Shahbaz Gill challenges sedition case filed against him in IHC

Shahbaz Gill challenges sedition case filed against him in IHC

PTI fully supports Shahbaz Gill, affirms Fawad Chaudhry

PTI fully supports Shahbaz Gill, affirms Fawad Chaudhry
Security forces gun down terrorist involved in JUI-F leader's killing in North Waziristan

Security forces gun down terrorist involved in JUI-F leader's killing in North Waziristan
Karachi weather update: Heavy rains expected to hit city again

Karachi weather update: Heavy rains expected to hit city again
Fed up of noisy August 14 celebrations, Pakistani man seeks ban on honking toy horns

Fed up of noisy August 14 celebrations, Pakistani man seeks ban on honking toy horns
Rupee continues to gain ground against dollar in 10th successive session

Rupee continues to gain ground against dollar in 10th successive session
In pictures: Pakistan lights up in flag colours to celebrate Independence Day

In pictures: Pakistan lights up in flag colours to celebrate Independence Day
IHC serves notice to Shahbaz Gill on plea against dismissal of physical remand

IHC serves notice to Shahbaz Gill on plea against dismissal of physical remand
This is what new local government set-up may look like in Karachi

This is what new local government set-up may look like in Karachi
Pakistan debuts its first electric car — NUR-E 75

Pakistan debuts its first electric car — NUR-E 75

Latest

view all