WATCH: Sharjeel Khan breaks glass window with hard-hitting in KPL

Jammu Janbaz's batter Sharjeel Khan can be seen playing against Overseas Warriors during the second season of Kashmir Premier League on August 15, 2022. — KPL

MUZAFFARABAD: Kashmir Premier League (KPL) season 2 is making headlines for all the right reasons for the last two days.



In today’s match, Jammu Janbaz's hard-hitting batter Sharjeel Khan was trending on Twitter for his phenomenal performance.

While representing Janbaz against Overseas Warriors, in his second match of KPL 2022, Khan hit pacer Umaid Asif for a long maximum and the ball went straight in the dugout breaking the window glass.

Sharjeel scored 29 runs including four boundaries and a six as Janbaz notched their first win in KPL 2. Janbaz beat the Warriors by five wickets in the eight-overs-a-side contest.