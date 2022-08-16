Islamic Solidarity Games: Mishal Ayub reaches 100m breaststroke final

Pakistan's star swimmer Mishal Ayub. Photo provided by reporter

Pakistan's Mishal Ayub reached the final of the 100-metre breaststroke in the women's swimming event of the Islamic Solidarity Games on Monday.

The Islamic Solidarity Games are currently underway in the Turkish city of Konya.

Mishal Ayub clocked 1:24.12s in the opening heats and finished eighth.

The final of the women's 100m breaststroke competition will be held at 8pm tonight.

The Islamic Solidarity Games that started on August 9 will continue till August 18, according to the TRT World website. At least 4,000 athletes from 56 Muslim countries are competing in 24 different games while vying for a total of 355 medals.

Before Turkey, the Games had been staged in Saudi Arabia (2005), Iran (2010), Indonesia (2013) and Azerbaijan (2017). The Tehran edition, however, had to be called off following a dispute between Iran and Saudi Arabia.