Tuesday Aug 16 2022
Megan Fox 'dropped' Machine Gun Kelly, split rumours storm the internet!

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

Megan Fox is sparking split rumours with Machine Gun Kelly with her recent patterns on social media.

The Transformers star, who is an avid social media user, often turns to her Instagram to share photos of herself with her beau. 

However, recently, things seem suspicious to hawk-eyed fans who note the lack of presence of the rapper on his fiancée photo-sharing app.

Instead, Megan, according to her fans, is posting 'single girl content' on Instagram.

"Looks like Megan finally dropped MGK. They haven't posted about one another in what seems forever," wrote one user on Twitter

"Megan and MGK are no more my friends," another added.

Someone else suggested: "As weird as they were, I loved them together. They seems to fit perfectly together. Looks like they're over for good sadly."

"Yesssss! So you're all telling me Megan Fox is single again? Life made," added a third.

