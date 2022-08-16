 
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 16 2022
Assets of Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi revealed

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

Former prime minister Imran Khan (left) and his wife Bushra Bibi. — Twitter/PTI/File
  • Imran Khan provides asset details to ECP.
  • Total worth of Khan's assets is over Rs304.2m.
  • Bushra Bibi has land accumulating to 698 kanals.

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan declared on Monday all his and his wife Bushra Bibi’s assets in the nomination papers to contest the by-elections from Faisalabad constituency NA-108.

The former prime minister provided details of his assets to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which showed that the total worth of his assets is more than Rs304.2 million.

Khan also declared two inherited houses and 228 kanals of land in the Bhakkar district but, in the papers, mentioned that he had no jewellery.

Khan also owns a flat and a commercial plot on Constitution Avenue in Islamabad from which he is receiving Rs1.4 million as rent.

The PTI chairman confirmed his four bank accounts, but no investment in any company. He showed Rs11.22 million cash in hand. While he has four goats worth Rs0.2 million.

Khan declared that he spent Rs48.66 million on the construction of the Zaman Park house, and spent Rs4.9 million on additional constructions in Banigala. In the nomination papers, Khan did not mention details of his children.

According to the nomination papers, Khan declared 698 kanals of land in Pakpattan and Okara in the name of his wife Bushra Bibi.

He also declared a three-kanal house in Banigala in the name of his wife. As per the nomination papers, Khan’s wife has no jewellery.

