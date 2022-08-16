Ezra Miller opens up on seeking treatment for ‘complex mental health issues’

File Footage

The Flash star Ezra Miller has recently spoke up over mounting allegations and legal controversies, while revealed that they are seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues”.



Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, had been involved in several accusations including disorderly conduct, assault and most recent the burglary felony in Vermont.

In a statement provided to Variety, the 27-year-old’s representative shared that the actor had been “suffering mental health issues” amid intense crisis.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” they revealed.

Miller also apologised to the people and fans for their “past erratic behaviour”, adding, “I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour.”

“I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life,” they asserted.

Interestingly, the outlet reported that Warner Bros. Discovery had shown support to Miller’s decision to seek “professional therapy”.

Meanwhile, in another news, the upcoming DC movie is reportedly going to release in March 2023.