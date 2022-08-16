 
Tuesday Aug 16 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Barbados Royals sign Pakistani fast bowler Fatima Sana

By
Faizan Lakhani

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

Pakistan women cricket team’s fast bowler Fatima Sana. — Photo by author
Pakistan women cricket team’s fast bowler Fatima Sana. — Photo by author

  • Fatima Sana has played 40 international matches for Pakistan, including 25 ODIs and 15 T20Is.
  • West Indies cricket board confirmed Fatima’s signing in Royals’ squad.
  • Fatima hopes that it will be good learning opportunity for her.

Pakistan women's cricket team’s fast bowler Fatima Sana has been signed by Barbados Royals for two franchise-based women tournaments in West Indies.

The 20-year-old has played 40 internationals for Pakistan, including 25 ODIs and 15 T20Is.

West Indies cricket board confirmed Fatima’s signing in Royals’ squad where she will be led by Hayley Matthews.

The 6ixty is a 60-ball cricket tournament featuring men and women teams. The first event will take place from August 24 to 28.

This will be followed by Caribbean Premier League in St Kitts and Nevis from August 31 to September 4.

Fatima was excited to be part of this league and hoped that it will be a good learning opportunity for her.

“This is something very important for us, players always wait for such opportunity to play in international leagues, it will be a great opportunity for me to share dressing room with top players,” Fatima told Geo News.

“I will try to learn so that it can help me in my career and also the Pakistan team,” she added.

Fatima added that her personal goal is to do the best and learn the maximum from this opportunity.

