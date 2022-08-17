Drake surpasses The Beatles with new Billboard Hot 100 record

Drake has recently beaten The Beatles’ Billboard Hot 100 record with more songs on the top five hits in the history of Hot 100 chart.



According to Daily Mail, the Canadian rapper surpassed the British rock band with his 30th top five hits and hence became the first artist to earn “100 top 20 hits” on the Hot 100.

The outlet reported that The Beatles dropped to second behind Drake with 29 top five hits and were followed by Madonna with 28, Mariah Carey with 27, Janet Jackson with 26, Rihanna with 23 and Elvis Presley with 21.

It is pertinent to mention that the singer’s collaboration with DJ Khaled and Lil Baby for the song Staying Alive debuted at number five on the latest chart on August 20, per Billboard.

On Monday, the God’s Plan crooner turned to Instagram and shared photos of a him while acknowledging his milestone.

“Ok I broke my records for the month,” he wrote in the caption.

For the unversed, this is not the first time Drake exceeded Beatles record.

The singer broke the rock band's record for most Top 10 hits on the Hot 100 chart over the last five years.

