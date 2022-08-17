 
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
By
Atique ur Rehman

Gold medalist Nooh Butt receives heroic welcome on return to Pakistan

By
Atique ur Rehman

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Gold medalist Nooh Dastagir Butt. — Provided by the reporter
Gold medalist Nooh Dastagir Butt. — Provided by the reporter 

  • Nooh, his weightlifter brother Hanzlah, weightlifter Haider Ali reach Pakistan today. 
  • PSB's Director General Colonel (R) Asif Zaman receive them.
  • "We were welcomed like a cricket team," says Nooh. 

KARACHI: Nooh Dastagir Butt, who secured a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, received a heroic welcome on his return to Pakistan along with his companions. 

The group which included Nooh, his weightlifter brother Hanzlah, weightlifter Haider Ali and the Pakistan volleyball team reached Pakistan on Wednesday.

Pakistan Sports Board's (PSB) Director General Colonel (retd) Asif Zaman received them and gave a bouquet as a token of appreciation upon their arrival. 

In a statement after being received at the airport, Nooh praised DG PSB for coming to the airport.

"It's heartening to see PSB chief coming over to receive us," he said. "We were welcomed like a cricket team and it was a confidence booster for us. I hope PSB will continue supporting us for future events," he added.

Nooh won a Gold medal in 109+kg category of Weightlifting event in the CWG 2022. Later on, he failed to win a medal in Islamic Games 2022 due to his poor health condition. 

