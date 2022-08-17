 
sports
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
By
AFP

Dubai airport gears up to handle World Cup supporters

By
AFP

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Passengers wait before boarding at Dubai International Airport, as Emirates airline resumed limited outbound passenger flights amid outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai, UAE April 27, 2020. — Reuters/File
Passengers wait before boarding at Dubai International Airport, as Emirates airline resumed limited outbound passenger flights amid outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai, UAE April 27, 2020. — Reuters/File 

DUBAI: Dubai International Airport, a major aviation hub, is gearing up to help ease transit travel for World Cup supporters ahead of the tournament starting in November, its director said Wednesday.

The first World Cup ever held in a Middle Eastern country is set to kick off in Qatar on November 20 and will last until December 18.

Gulf states have agreed to ease administrative procedures for fans in transit, in particular through the United Arab Emirates.

"We are actually putting together some immigration procedures which actually should make that transition between the two countries a lot easier," Dubai Airports chief Paul Griffiths told AFP.

Related items

He said online check-in will mean normal procedures can be bypassed "and then you can get in and out very quickly".

Pre-pandemic, Dubai was the world's busiest airport for international passengers.

Without specifying figures, Griffiths said there would be "quite a number of flights every day during the World Cup, ferrying fans to and from Doha", the Qatari capital, following requests by several airlines.

He said he also expected many people to "be going back and forth and enjoy their leisure time in Dubai and going back and forth just for the matches".

Flights between the UAE and Qatar resumed in January last year after a diplomatic reconciliation ended a more than a three-year boycott.

In 2017, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt severed relations with Qatar, accusing it of backing Islamist extremism.

Griffiths also said he was optimistic about Dubai airport's prospects.

In the first half of the year, it handled 27.8 million passengers -- a rise of more than 160% on the same period in 2021, a statement published on Wednesday said.

It said the latest figures showed traffic during the first half of the year at 67.5% of that pre-pandemic, during the same period in 2019.

More From Sports:

Ronaldo cautioned by police after allegedly slapping phone from fan's hand

Ronaldo cautioned by police after allegedly slapping phone from fan's hand
Pakistan wins first group match in World Junior Squash Championship

Pakistan wins first group match in World Junior Squash Championship
Geo Super becomes exclusive media partner for Hashoo Group World Corporate Golf Challenge 2022

Geo Super becomes exclusive media partner for Hashoo Group World Corporate Golf Challenge 2022
Babar Azam wins hearts with his new look

Babar Azam wins hearts with his new look
Gold medalist Nooh Butt receives heroic welcome on return to Pakistan

Gold medalist Nooh Butt receives heroic welcome on return to Pakistan
Dates of PSL and IPL to clash in 2025

Dates of PSL and IPL to clash in 2025
Pak vs Ned: Fakhar Zaman shares how he and Babar Azam planned their superb partnership

Pak vs Ned: Fakhar Zaman shares how he and Babar Azam planned their superb partnership
PCB unveils men’s Future Tours Programme 2023-2027

PCB unveils men’s Future Tours Programme 2023-2027
Elon Musk's tweet 'I'm buying Manchester United' was a 'joke'

Elon Musk's tweet 'I'm buying Manchester United' was a 'joke'
'Shameful act': Shoaib Akhtar slams Marcus Stoinis for disrespecting Mohammad Hasnain

'Shameful act': Shoaib Akhtar slams Marcus Stoinis for disrespecting Mohammad Hasnain
WATCH: Who is the 'Mithai Wala' in Pakistan team?

WATCH: Who is the 'Mithai Wala' in Pakistan team?
PFF decides to include dual-national players in national team

PFF decides to include dual-national players in national team

Latest

view all