 
pakistan
Thursday Aug 18 2022
WATCH: Man nearly drowns trying to cross Karachi's Malir River

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

A man was swept away by a flood in Karachi while trying to cross Malir River near Damloti, it emerged on Thursday, after the video of the incident went viral. 

The Malir River is overflowing and has flooded the surrounding roads due to the ongoing torrential rains in Karachi and the rest of Sindh. The Korangi Causeway road has been closed for traffic to avoid untoward incidents.

However, a man was caught on camera falling in the water while attempting to cross the river despite the dangerously heavy flow of water. 

Yesterday, six members of a family and their driver — travelling to Hyderabad from Karachi — went missing after their car was swept away by a flood.

It is important to note that Pakistan Meteorological Department issued warnings for flashfloods and heavy rains in Sindh between August 16 and 19.

The downpours continued in Karachi and Sindh today (Thursday).


