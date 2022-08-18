Prince Harry ‘belongs behind’ Meghan Markle: ‘Hide away!’

File Footage

Experts have just pointed out why Prince Harry ‘persistently hides’ behind Meghan Markle.



This claim has been made by Jesús Enrique Rosas and he issued this claim on his personal YouTube Channel.

While addressing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s TIME photo shoot he took to the video streaming site and pointed out how Prince Harry’s instant “hiding behind Meghan Markle” sparks many questions.

While starting off his video, Jesús admitted, “We’re going to look at the symbols used, and what might be photoshopped.”

“The first thing that strikes you about this image is that we’re not used to seeing them as being the same size - because they’re not, Harry is way taller and wider than Meghan, and in this case, the image implies that they share the same height.”

He even alleged that Prince Harry’s head had been “shrunk with photoshop so they would match.”

He also used an older photo to cross-reference and added, “It was not only this image but there’s also another photo which shows the obvious difference in head [sizes]."

“But then, the question arises, why make Harry look smaller so they can be perceived as the same size?”

“He [Harry] is apparently sitting, but his left leg is nowhere to be found, it’s like there’s no space for it to exist [behind Meghan].

“Whoever did this, it wasn’t to show them as equals, it was to show Meghan as larger, and it’s easier to spot if we take a look at the area that both of them hold in the frame.”

“You’ll see that Meghan’s body is almost double the presence of Harry’s, that’s reinforced by the fact she is wearing white and he is wearing black against a rather dark background, she is popping toward the front and he is blending into the back.”

“The colours they chose to wear are pretty much standard for a couple; she chose to wear white, which is a symbol of purity and being sincere, that is the image she wants to project. He is wearing black, which is a very masculine colour so that’s nothing out of the ordinary.”

A triangle is a symbol of ascension, and combined with the fact that you can see both of her legs, she’s standing solid, like pillars for the triangle. You add her wearing white and that’s the message of her rising, ethereal.”

“But for Harry, it’s a different story, we already see that he’s blending into the background, like a forest. Using a natural background is on purpose, that quality of being natural and authentic is related to them.”

“You can see only one of Harry’s legs, he is presented unbalanced. He also presents a triangle with is drawn with his flexed arm but in this case, it’s pointing downwards. So Harry’s symbols are perceived as down-to-earth and a bit unbalanced.”

“I guess the intention of whoever produced this picture was to downgrade Harry from this monarchy-past and elevate Meghan at the same time.”