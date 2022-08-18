 
pakistan
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
Web Desk

COAS Gen Bajwa, US commander discuss military-to-military ties

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

  • Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, stability, defence and security cooperation were discussed.
  • Discussion included Pakistan Army’s counter-terrorism efforts.
  • Visiting dignitary lauds Pakistan Army’s efforts in fight against terrorism.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed military-to-military ties with Commander US Centcom General Michael Erik Kurilla, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Thursday. 

COAS Gen Bajwa held a meeting with the commander US CENTCOM along with his delegation at General Head Quarters (GHQ). 

According to the military's media wing, the meeting discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, stability, defence and security cooperation. 

Related items

The one-on-one call was followed by a delegation-level meeting. 

The discussion also included the Pakistan Army’s counter-terrorism efforts and significant contributions toward regional peace and stability. The Pakistan-US military training exchange programme also came under discussion.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the Pakistan Army’s commendable efforts in the fight against terrorism, counter-terrorism experiences and efforts for regional peace and stability.

Later, the delegation also visited Army Museum and took a keen interest in various historical enclosures.

More From Pakistan:

Cambridge releases O Level, IGCSE results for June 2022 session

Cambridge releases O Level, IGCSE results for June 2022 session
Fact check: Did UK govt ask Nawaz Sharif to leave by Sept 25?

Fact check: Did UK govt ask Nawaz Sharif to leave by Sept 25?
‘Not less than a joke’: Marriyum Aurangzeb mocks Imran Khan for speaking about media freedom

‘Not less than a joke’: Marriyum Aurangzeb mocks Imran Khan for speaking about media freedom
Review policies, there is still time, Imran Khan tells 'neutrals'

Review policies, there is still time, Imran Khan tells 'neutrals'
PTI announces schedule for rallies after postponing Karachi jalsa

PTI announces schedule for rallies after postponing Karachi jalsa
Shahbaz Gill treated worse than animals: Hashim Dogar

Shahbaz Gill treated worse than animals: Hashim Dogar
Report reveals irregularities worth billions of rupees in Peshawar BRT project

Report reveals irregularities worth billions of rupees in Peshawar BRT project
Which areas of Karachi received most rainfall this monsoon season?

Which areas of Karachi received most rainfall this monsoon season?
Prohibited funding case: IHC issues pre-admission notice to ECP

Prohibited funding case: IHC issues pre-admission notice to ECP
IHC allows Shahbaz Gill's lawyers to meet him

IHC allows Shahbaz Gill's lawyers to meet him
WATCH: Chinese artist sings Hadiqa Kiyani's phenomenal 'Buhe Bariyan'

WATCH: Chinese artist sings Hadiqa Kiyani's phenomenal 'Buhe Bariyan'
WATCH: Man nearly drowns trying to cross Karachi's Malir River

WATCH: Man nearly drowns trying to cross Karachi's Malir River

Latest

view all