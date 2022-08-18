COAS Gen Bajwa, US commander discuss military-to-military ties

Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, stability, defence and security cooperation were discussed.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed military-to-military ties with Commander US Centcom General Michael Erik Kurilla, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Thursday.

COAS Gen Bajwa held a meeting with the commander US CENTCOM along with his delegation at General Head Quarters (GHQ).

According to the military's media wing, the meeting discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, stability, defence and security cooperation.

The one-on-one call was followed by a delegation-level meeting.



The discussion also included the Pakistan Army’s counter-terrorism efforts and significant contributions toward regional peace and stability. The Pakistan-US military training exchange programme also came under discussion.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the Pakistan Army’s commendable efforts in the fight against terrorism, counter-terrorism experiences and efforts for regional peace and stability.



Later, the delegation also visited Army Museum and took a keen interest in various historical enclosures.