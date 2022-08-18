 
sports
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
AFP

India's 'King' Kohli opens up about his mental health struggle

By
AFP

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli. — Twitter
Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli. — Twitter

NEW DELHI: Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli, who took his team to unprecedented heights, says he has struggled with his mental health throughout his career, local media reported Thursday.

The 33-year-old ex-captain built a reputation for in-your-face aggression and exemplary batting, leading his team to the top of the five-day rankings.

But the man dubbed "King" Kohli by Indian media has been plagued by a run of poor form and has been relieved of his captaincy of all formats since late last year after a dismal showing at the Twenty20 World Cup.

Related items

Kohli told The Indian Express newspaper that the pressure of his career had at times had a negative impact on his mental health.

"I personally have experienced times when even in a room full of people who support and love me, I felt alone, and I am sure that this is a feeling that a lot of people can relate to," he said in an interview published Wednesday.

"It is definitely a serious issue and as much as we try to be strong at all times, it can tear you apart."

Kohli said it was important for athletes to rest and recover from the pressures of sport and reconnect with their "core self".

"If you lose that connection, it wouldn't take very long for other things to crumble around you."

His comments came just months after he revealed he had struggled with depression after failing to score runs during an England tour in 2014.

"It's not a great feeling to wake up knowing that you won't be able to score runs... I felt I was the loneliest guy in the world," he said on a podcast with English commentator Mark Nicholas in February.

Kohli, one of the world's highest-paid athletes, has not scored a century in any format since 2019.

After being rested for the recent West Indies tour, he has now been named in India's T20 squad for the Asia Cup that starts with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan.

More From Sports:

Pakistan qualifies for knock-out stage of World Junior Squash Championships

Pakistan qualifies for knock-out stage of World Junior Squash Championships
PCB turns down two cricketers NOC request for CPL

PCB turns down two cricketers NOC request for CPL
PCB rejects Azam Khan's request for NOC to participate in Caribbean Premier League: sources

PCB rejects Azam Khan's request for NOC to participate in Caribbean Premier League: sources
PFF shows solidarity with All India Football Federation over FIFA suspension

PFF shows solidarity with All India Football Federation over FIFA suspension
UK-based footballer Nadia Khan set to make debut for Pakistan

UK-based footballer Nadia Khan set to make debut for Pakistan
Shoaib Akhtar shares picture standing with crutches post knee surgery

Shoaib Akhtar shares picture standing with crutches post knee surgery
Pak vs Ned: Rizwan, Salman guide Pakistan to seven-wicket win over Netherlands

Pak vs Ned: Rizwan, Salman guide Pakistan to seven-wicket win over Netherlands
FIFA 23 to turn footballers into Marvel superheroes

FIFA 23 to turn footballers into Marvel superheroes
Cricket fans spend up to AED1,000 for Pakistan-India match in Dubai

Cricket fans spend up to AED1,000 for Pakistan-India match in Dubai
Adnan Siddiqui wants CM Sindh to help cricket legend Zaheer Abbas

Adnan Siddiqui wants CM Sindh to help cricket legend Zaheer Abbas
Ireland rout Afghanistan in 5th match to clinch T20 series 3-2

Ireland rout Afghanistan in 5th match to clinch T20 series 3-2
Dubai airport gears up to handle World Cup supporters

Dubai airport gears up to handle World Cup supporters

Latest

view all