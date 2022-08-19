WATCH: Shahbaz Gill bursts into tears on his way to court

Senior PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was shifted to an Islamabad district and sessions court from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) at 7:30am on Friday under strict security arrangements for a hearing on the sedition case filed against him.



Gill came out of the rear gate of the medical facility on a wheelchair and had on an oxygen mask due to breathing issues. He was coughing in the ambulance, a Geo News correspondent present at the court shared. A doctor accompanied Gill to monitor his health.

Ahead of the start of formal proceedings, Gill's counsel Faisal Chaudhry went to inquire after him as well.



When asked, the lawyer remarked "how can he go to the second floor in this condition?"



A video of Gill crying and saying he is unable to breathe when he was shifted out of the ambulance is being circulated by media outlets.



On reports of Gill's mask being snatched, the correspondent said that due to overcrowding his mask was removed from his face.

During the hearing, Gill appealed to the court for his mask to be given back.

“For God’s sake, give me back my mask,” he said.

At this, the judge asked him if he intends to stay, to which Gill said he will if his mask is provided to him.

Later, an oxygen cylinder was also brought to court for Gill.