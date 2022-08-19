 
Friday Aug 19 2022
Darius Danesh: Gerard Butler reacts to Pop Idol star’s death

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Darius Danesh: Gerard Butler reacts to Pop Idol star’s death

Gerard Butler has paid tribute to Darius Campbell Danesh after his sudden death, calling him a true brother in arms.

The actor, known for his portrayal of Spartan king Leonidas in Zack Snyder's hit film 300, revealed how he was 'devastated' at the sudden passing of his friend.

Darius Campbell Danesh was found unresponsive in his Rochester, Minnesota, apartment on Aug. 11

On Thursday, the Greenland actor, 52, shared a throwback Instagram photo of him and Campbell Danesh smiling together and paid tribute to the late singer in an emotional caption.

"I am devastated by the sudden passing of my dear friend Darius, a true brother in arms," he wrote.

Butler offered "thoughts and love" to Campbell Danesh's "wonderful" parents Avril and Booth, as well as his "two brilliant brothers" Aria and Cyrus.

"To those lucky enough to have met Darius for more than a few minutes, they were deeply moved by his infectious laugh and barely containable zest for life," wrote Butler.

The actor later acknowledged that he is still processing the reality of Campbell Danesh' death.

