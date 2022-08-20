 
pakistan
Saturday Aug 20 2022
By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

FIA identifies social media account spreading fake news about army, COAS Gen Bajwa

By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

An exterior shot of the FIA headquarters. — Facebook/File
An exterior shot of the FIA headquarters. — Facebook/File

  • PTI's social media activist runs fake news about COAS Gen Bajwa. 
  • Mohammad Naveed Afzal has been running negative social media campaigns, say investigating officials.
  • Sources say hateful news being spread on social media is part of well-thought-out conspiracy.

Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing have discovered several accounts that were spreading fake news about the Pakistan Army and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. 

Mohammad Naveed Afzal — who is an overseas Pakistani and a resident of the Jhang district — claimed that COAS Gen Bajwa attended the August 14 ceremony which was held at the London Embassy. 

However, the video played on social media is of the army chief's visit to Ukraine in May 2021, said the investigating authorities. 

According to the investigating officials, Naveed has been running negative social media campaigns and is a PTI activist. 

Sources said that hateful news being spread on social media is a part of a well-thought-out conspiracy.

Earlier this month, an ex-office bearer of the PTI's student branch disclosed that he ran a smear campaign on social media against Pakistan army soldiers.

He stated that he is ashamed and apologetic for what he did and that he did it because of the influence of "certain people".

Moreover, another PTI member confessed that he ran a smear campaign on social media against Pakistan Army. 

He later apologised for his anti-army remarks and stated that he had spread hateful propaganda at the request of his political party.

