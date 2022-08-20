 
FBI couldn't make Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' gun fire? Forensic analysis

The FBI investigation into Alec Baldwin’s Rust gun has just come full circle with findings from a forensic report on the weapon.

According to a report by ABC News, the gun “ could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger while the working internal components were intact and functional.”

This claim comes in response to Bladwin’s initial statement about how “The trigger wasn’t pulled.” At the time he testified, “I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them. Never.”

However, an in-depth forensic analysis of the weapon revealed some shocking insights.

According to attorney Lukas Nikas, “the FBI was unable to fire the gun in any prior test, even when pulling the trigger because it was in such poor condition.”

“The critical report is the one from the medical examiner, who concluded that this was a tragic accident,” the lawyer explained.

“This is the third time the New Mexico authorities have found that Alec Baldwin had no authority or knowledge of the allegedly unsafe conditions on the set, that he was told by the person in charge of safety on the set that the gun was ‘cold,’ and believed the gun was safe.”

