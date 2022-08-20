Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding preparation in full swing: check out

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s fans are eagerly waiting for their dreamy wedding.

The couple will say “I do” for the second time at Afflecks’ riverside estate in Georgia in front of their close friends and family.

Now images from the “plantation” home are making rounds on social media which shows a large barge floating near what looks like their reception area equipped with dozens of fireworks to celebrate the newlyweds.

Photo credit: DailyMail

Tables and chairs are already set up, including two pink chairs for the bride and groom to have some alone time while enjoying the live music.

Photo credit: DailyMail

The celebrations will kick off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday night, followed by a Jay Shetty-officiated ceremony at the estate on Saturday. The next day, guests are invited to stay for a send-off barbecue to finish the weekend off strong.

While workers prepared for the lavish nuptials, guests were welcomed with ATV rides and a bonfire, according to the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, the groom’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, Friday was rushed to the hospital after falling off the dock and cutting her leg, the Daily Mail also reported.



