Tuesday Aug 23 2022
Weather update: Karachi to receive light rain as wet spell draws out

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

A representational image of a rainy day. — AFP/File
Karachi is likely to receive light rain during the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast Tuesday morning as the wet spell in the city draws out slightly.

On Monday, chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that Karachi is likely to receive more rain under the Indian monsoon system today (Tuesday).

Weather is expected to remain cloudy, with mercury rising up to 30-32 degree Celsius.

As per the Met department's weather report, the humidity level in Karachi's atmosphere was recorded at 88% Tuesday morning, while south-western winds blew at a speed of 12 kilometres per hour.

The wet spell is expected to prolong further till August 25.

