 
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Zardari says institutions, govt must show their writ over 'power-hungry' Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

Former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari addresses a press conference in Karachi, on May 11, 2022. — Twitter/MediaCellPPP
Former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari addresses a press conference in Karachi, on May 11, 2022. — Twitter/MediaCellPPP

  • Asif Ali Zardari says hunger for power is maddening Imran Khan day by day.
  • Says judiciary must decide if Imran Khan is above the law.
  • Urges politicians to leave politics and focus on flood affectees.

Former president and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari urged on Tuesday the institutions and government to establish their writ as he took a jibe at PTI Chairman Imran Khan for criticising Pakistan's armed forces, police and judiciary.

"The institutions and government will have to establish their writ or else the law, Constitution and institutions will keep falling pray to his [Imran Khan] demands," a statement issued on Twitter stated.

In a meeting with Sindh ministers, Zardari was quoted as saying by the PPP said that the flood affectees in all four provinces are looking towards the government for help while the hunger for power is driving Imran Khan crazy day by day.

Related items

"This person is criticising our army every day and the same army's officers and soldiers are fighting against terrorists and laying down their lives in two provinces. He threatens the army, police and then a female magistrate and challenges them to arrest him," he said.

Zardari said that the judiciary must decide if Imran Khan is above the law, can take extra-judicial actions against "me, Mian Nawaz Sharif, my sister and Maryam Nawaz while trampling every law himself." 

He also drew attention towards the flood emergency situation in all the four provinces and said that politicians should focus on the flood victims instead of engaging in politics.

More From Pakistan:

Islamabad court approves two-day physical remand of YouTuber Jameel Farooqui

Islamabad court approves two-day physical remand of YouTuber Jameel Farooqui
IHC issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan in contempt case for threatening judge

IHC issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan in contempt case for threatening judge
Aamir Liaquat's postmortem case back in court

Aamir Liaquat's postmortem case back in court
US declines to comment on Imran Khan's terrorism charges

US declines to comment on Imran Khan's terrorism charges
Emergency imposed in four flood-hit KP districts

Emergency imposed in four flood-hit KP districts
Weather update: Karachi to receive light rain as wet spell draws out

Weather update: Karachi to receive light rain as wet spell draws out
Campaign on 100 London buses celebrates Pakistan’s diamond jubilee

Campaign on 100 London buses celebrates Pakistan’s diamond jubilee
How often did Imran Khan show up to NA sittings?

How often did Imran Khan show up to NA sittings?
Govt slaps additional Rs36 billion in taxes on cigarettes

Govt slaps additional Rs36 billion in taxes on cigarettes
Imran Khan may be sentenced to six months in prison: ex-CJ SHC

Imran Khan may be sentenced to six months in prison: ex-CJ SHC
Internet service restored in major cities

Internet service restored in major cities

Police raid Shahbaz Gill’s room in Parliament Lodges; recover weapons, satellite phone

Police raid Shahbaz Gill’s room in Parliament Lodges; recover weapons, satellite phone

Latest

view all