Shahnawaz Dahani asks govt, NGOs to support flood-stricken families

Pakistani cricketer Shahnawaz Dahani. — Twitter

KARACHI: Pakistani cricketer Shahnawaz Dahani has asked the government of Pakistan and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to support the families suffering from recent floods in Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab.



Taking to Twitter, the cricketer spoke up for the areas of the country that have suffered huge losses due to the floods caused by torrential monsoon rains.

"Condition of people of Northern Sindh, Balochistan and Southern Punjab," he said, captioning a photo showing a home lying in ruins.



"Torrential rain and floods have killed and made people homeless. I request government and NGOs, step forward and help them," wrote Dahani.



He also made an appeal to the people of flood-stricken areas to stay together and help each other.



Hundreds of thousands of people have been directly affected by flooding caused by relentless downpours across Pakistan that have killed hundreds in recent months.