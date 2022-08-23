 
sports
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
By
SDSports desk

Shahnawaz Dahani asks govt, NGOs to support flood-stricken families

By
SDSports desk

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

Pakistani cricketer Shahnawaz Dahani. — Twitter
Pakistani cricketer Shahnawaz Dahani. — Twitter 

KARACHI: Pakistani cricketer Shahnawaz Dahani has asked the government of Pakistan and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to support the families suffering from recent floods in Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab. 

Taking to Twitter, the cricketer spoke up for the areas of the country that have suffered huge losses due to the floods caused by torrential monsoon rains. 

Related items

"Condition of people of Northern Sindh, Balochistan and Southern Punjab," he said, captioning a photo showing a home lying in ruins.

"Torrential rain and floods have killed and made people homeless. I request government and NGOs, step forward and help them," wrote Dahani. 

He also made an appeal to the people of flood-stricken areas to stay together and help each other.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been directly affected by flooding caused by relentless downpours across Pakistan that have killed hundreds in recent months.

More From Sports:

Asia Cup 2022: Fans all praise after Rizwan seen reading Quran in PCB video

Asia Cup 2022: Fans all praise after Rizwan seen reading Quran in PCB video

Two Pakistanis feature in Shane Watson's top five World T20I cricketers

Two Pakistanis feature in Shane Watson's top five World T20I cricketers
Where to watch T20 Asia Cup 2022 in Pakistan

Where to watch T20 Asia Cup 2022 in Pakistan
No Pakistani in top 10 scorers of T20 Asia Cup

No Pakistani in top 10 scorers of T20 Asia Cup
More wait for Pakistan as PFF unable to manage friendlies during FIFA window

More wait for Pakistan as PFF unable to manage friendlies during FIFA window
Ex-Pakistani cricketer has some important advice for Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi

Ex-Pakistani cricketer has some important advice for Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi
Pakistan, India get major boost ahead of crucial Asia Cup 2022

Pakistan, India get major boost ahead of crucial Asia Cup 2022
India ahead of Pakistan in latest ICC ODI rankings

India ahead of Pakistan in latest ICC ODI rankings
Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open after tendon injury

Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open after tendon injury
India suffer huge setback ahead of Asia Cup 2022

India suffer huge setback ahead of Asia Cup 2022
In major blow, Sri Lankan pacer ruled out of Asia Cup 2022

In major blow, Sri Lankan pacer ruled out of Asia Cup 2022
England's Ben Stokes opens up about anxiety medication

England's Ben Stokes opens up about anxiety medication

Latest

view all