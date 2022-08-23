Sindh govt requests ECP to postpone local govt polls due to rains

The board outside the premises of the Election Commission of Pakistan. — ECP website/File

Provincial govt asks ECP to reconsider date of elections in Hyderabad and Karachi divisions.

Letter states Sindh has had an estimated Rs450bn of damage as rains have wreaked havoc across province.

Province faces further devastation as PMD forecasts another spell starting Aug 23, says letter.

The Sindh government on Tuesday wrote to the provincial Election Commission of Pakistan requesting the postponement of the upcoming local government elections that were scheduled to take place on August 28 in light of the monsoon rains in the province.

According to the letter, the provincial government asked the body to reconsider the date of the second phase of the local government elections in the Hyderabad and Karachi divisions.

The letter stated that Sindh has extended losses of Rs450 billion as the rains have wreaked havoc across the province. "The damage is still ongoing as the Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned of another heavy spell of rainfall starting from 23 August, 2022."

It further said that the administrative and law enforcement machinery has been engaged in the rescue and relief operations in the affected districts.



"The security of the elections in Hyderabad and Karachi regions warrants the deployment of security personnel from other districts and regions which are already struggling to keep up law and order situation and provide relief to the affected," it added.

The letter said that re-directing resources for conducting the second phase of LG elections and ensuring accessibility to polling stations may further exacerbate the destruction caused by the calamity.