 
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
By
Nausheen Yusuf

Karachi local government polls postponed again

By
Nausheen Yusuf

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

A representational image of a person casting his vote at a polling station in Karachi.
A representational image of a person casting his vote at a polling station in Karachi.

  • Decision comes after ECP reviews weather situation and other affairs.
  • ECP seeks urgent report from six key institutions for local body elections.
  • CEC holds important meeting to discuss matters regarding second phase of LG polls.

The second phase of local body elections in Karachi division has been postponed once again while keeping in view the current situation of rain emergency.

The polling for the LG elections was scheduled to take place on on August 28 (Sunday).

Earlier today, (Wednesday), the Election Commission of Pakistan had sought an urgent report from six key institutions in preparation for local body elections in Karachi.

Under the supervision of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, an important meeting was held at the Election Commission's head office in Islamabad regarding the holding of local body elections in Karachi, during which the weather situation and the issues of local elections were reviewed.

Yesterday, the ECP postponed the municipal elections in Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari, Dadu, Thatta, Badin and Sajawal as well.

The second phase of LG elections was initially supposed to be held on July 24 were deferred till August 28, last month on the requests of MQM-P, GDA, chief secretary Sindh, and provincial election commissioner.

More From Pakistan:

LG polls in Karachi: ECP seeks urgent report from six key institutions

LG polls in Karachi: ECP seeks urgent report from six key institutions

Islamabad court sends Shahbaz Gill back to jail on judicial remand

Islamabad court sends Shahbaz Gill back to jail on judicial remand
Fact-check: Video shows family reunion, not Shahbaz Gill hugging children after arrest

Fact-check: Video shows family reunion, not Shahbaz Gill hugging children after arrest
Imran Khan allowed to contest by-polls from Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib

Imran Khan allowed to contest by-polls from Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib
Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by another BJP official

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by another BJP official
Climate anomaly of epic scale wreaks havoc, kills 830 in Pakistan

Climate anomaly of epic scale wreaks havoc, kills 830 in Pakistan
SC grants bail to Christian sanitary worker accused of blasphemy

SC grants bail to Christian sanitary worker accused of blasphemy

178 accounts linked to PTI-run smear propaganda against Pak Army: report

178 accounts linked to PTI-run smear propaganda against Pak Army: report
Weather update: Karachi welcomes rain, more expected over next 24 hours

Weather update: Karachi welcomes rain, more expected over next 24 hours
15 die in house collapse incidents as rain continues to ravage Sindh

15 die in house collapse incidents as rain continues to ravage Sindh

New FIR lodged against Imran Khan

New FIR lodged against Imran Khan

Food crisis in Balochistan due to road blockades amid flash flooding

Food crisis in Balochistan due to road blockades amid flash flooding

Latest

view all