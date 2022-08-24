Karachi local government polls postponed again

A representational image of a person casting his vote at a polling station in Karachi.

Decision comes after ECP reviews weather situation and other affairs.

ECP seeks urgent report from six key institutions for local body elections.

CEC holds important meeting to discuss matters regarding second phase of LG polls.

The second phase of local body elections in Karachi division has been postponed once again while keeping in view the current situation of rain emergency.

The polling for the LG elections was scheduled to take place on on August 28 (Sunday).

Earlier today, (Wednesday), the Election Commission of Pakistan had sought an urgent report from six key institutions in preparation for local body elections in Karachi.

Under the supervision of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, an important meeting was held at the Election Commission's head office in Islamabad regarding the holding of local body elections in Karachi, during which the weather situation and the issues of local elections were reviewed.

Yesterday, the ECP postponed the municipal elections in Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari, Dadu, Thatta, Badin and Sajawal as well.

The second phase of LG elections was initially supposed to be held on July 24 were deferred till August 28, last month on the requests of MQM-P, GDA, chief secretary Sindh, and provincial election commissioner.