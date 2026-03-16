Centre, provincial govt decide to deploy Federal Constabulary in Balochistan

A large number of the personnel of Federal Constabulary (FC) are taking position outside Supreme Court on May 14, 2023. — Online

Two FC wings to be deployed in Balochistan in first phase.

FIA, other agencies to fill vacancies, improve operational capacity.

Centre, province pledge coordinated strategy for lasting security.

The federal and provincial governments have made a major decision to maintain law and order in Balochistan as they announced the phased deployment of the Federal Constabulary in the province.

The decision was taken in a law and order meeting at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Quetta, jointly chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti. Senior officials from both federal and provincial institutions attended, a CM's Secretariat press release said.

It was decided to start phase-wise deployment of the Federal Constabulary in the province. Initially, two wings will be stationed in the province, with around 3,000 personnel eventually deployed in sensitive areas to reinforce security.

Last year, the Federal Constabulary, formerly known as the Frontier Constabulary, underwent a structural transformation under the Frontier Constabulary (Re-organisation) Ordinance, 2025.

The force continues to operate under the federal government while providing security and administrative support across Pakistan as needed. Provinces that utilise the force determine its operational powers, while overall command and oversight remain with the federal authorities.

In the meeting today, the Centre and the province reaffirmed their commitment to establishing sustainable peace in Balochistan through coordinated efforts, stronger law enforcement, and enhanced institutional cooperation.

Senior officials, including the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) chairman, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) DG, and the Federal Constabulary inspector general, provided detailed briefings on their respective departments.

They highlighted ongoing initiatives aimed at tackling illegal activities, improving institutional capacity, and promoting long-term stability in the province.

Participants reviewed the overall security situation and discussed key issues, including repatriation of Afghan refugees, elimination of hawala and hundi networks, efforts to curb extortion and smuggling and strategies to strengthen the rule of law.

The meeting resolved to strengthen the FIA by filling all vacant positions with local recruits, providing employment opportunities while improving grassroots operational effectiveness.

Both governments agreed to intensify monitoring of anti-state activity on social media and accelerate legal action against individuals spreading propaganda or misleading the public.

Interior Minister Naqvi assured full federal support in combating terrorism and pledged assistance in enhancing the professional capacity of Balochistan police through modern training and resources.

CM Bugti said the provincial government is taking firm steps to eliminate terrorism and restore order. He stressed that ensuring the writ of the state is non-negotiable.

"Today, no highways are being blocked in the name of protests in Balochistan," Bugti noted, highlighting improved public order due to effective strategies and institutional coordination.

The meeting was also attended by provincial lawmaker Mir Zia Langove, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Hamza Shafqaat, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Tahir Khan, and Principal Secretary to the CM Imran Zarkoon, along with other senior officials.

At the conclusion, Naqvi and Bugti reaffirmed that the federal and provincial governments will continue working together through a coordinated strategy to ensure durable peace, strengthen state authority, and safeguard citizens' lives and property.