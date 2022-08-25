 
pakistan
Thursday Aug 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Stray dogs attack female polio worker in Punjab's Layyah

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

Dogs wandering on a street in Pakistan. — Online/File
Dogs wandering on a street in Pakistan. — Online/File

  • Dogs attack health worker administering anti-polio vaccine to child.
  • Layyah district administration does not have drugs used to kill stray dogs.
  • Municipal committee says no heed paid to requests for drugs to kill dogs.

In a horrific incident, a female polio health worker was mauled and injured by street dogs in Layyah near Chowk Azam, during an ongoing anti-polio virus campaign, it emerged Tuesday morning.

The worker was attacked while administering the vaccine to a child. She was rushed to a medical facility and shifted home after treatment.

Related items

It was revealed that the Layyah district administration does not have the drugs used to kill dogs.

When asked about the unavailability of the drugs, the municipal committee said that they requested for its provision but the administration has not responded.

More From Pakistan:

Rains, flash floods leave 151 people dead in Punjab: PDMA report

Rains, flash floods leave 151 people dead in Punjab: PDMA report
Balochistan rains death toll rises to 234

Balochistan rains death toll rises to 234

Sindh flood situation gets worse after heavy rains

Sindh flood situation gets worse after heavy rains
Islamabad rejects India’s closure of probe into firing of rogue missile into Pakistan

Islamabad rejects India’s closure of probe into firing of rogue missile into Pakistan
Pakistan seeks assistance from international community after devastating floods

Pakistan seeks assistance from international community after devastating floods
International scholarship: Pakistan seeks expansion in USEFP programme

International scholarship: Pakistan seeks expansion in USEFP programme
Imran Khan to seek bail from ATC in-person tomorrow: PTI leader

Imran Khan to seek bail from ATC in-person tomorrow: PTI leader
We have solutions to give everyone access to cooling, but we need to act now

We have solutions to give everyone access to cooling, but we need to act now
Alert: HEC stops admissions to this university

Alert: HEC stops admissions to this university
Karachi local government polls postponed again

Karachi local government polls postponed again
LG polls in Karachi: ECP seeks urgent report from six key institutions

LG polls in Karachi: ECP seeks urgent report from six key institutions

Islamabad court sends Shahbaz Gill back to jail on judicial remand

Islamabad court sends Shahbaz Gill back to jail on judicial remand

Latest

view all