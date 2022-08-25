 
pakistan
Thursday Aug 25 2022
By
Arshad Yousafzai

Rain emergency: Schools, colleges to remain closed on August 26, 27 across Sindh

By
Arshad Yousafzai

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

Rain emergency: Schools, colleges to remain closed on August 26, 27 across Sindh

KARACHI: All government and private schools and colleges will remain closed for the next two days across Sindh, keeping in view the weather situation. 

The schools will remain closed on August 26 and 27 (Friday and Saturday). 

Provincial Education Minister Sardar Shah said that the many districts in the province are still affected by the floods, adding that schools and colleges are submerged and some have been converted into relief camps.

The minister said that the decision will be applied to all the schools and colleges in the province.

This is the second time this week that schools and colleges have remained closed in Sindh due to a rain emergency. The schools were closed Wednesday and Thursday (August 24-25) as well.

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIEK), Karachi had also postponed the exams scheduled for August 24 and 25.

